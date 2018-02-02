COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The vice president of the World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday "the situation, (in) which we now find ourselves, is very chaotic" after 28 Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

CAS made the landmark legal ruling on Thursday.

"Clean athletes and sport fans around the world have lost confidence in the system," Linda Hofstad Helleland wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Friday. "It's time to stand up and clearly say: This has to stop. This situation can't be accepted any longer."

Hofstad Helleland is also a member of the Norwegian government. When she joined WADA in 206, she asked for more transparency and open hearings.

"My main task as vice president of WADA is to protect the rights of the clean athletes," Hofstad Helleland said. "It's time for action. Words alone won't clean the sport."