CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal judge has ordered companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay $35 million over a lawsuit accusing them of violating a mining contract.
U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove in Kentucky on Monday ordered the Kentucky Fuel Corp. and the James C. Justice Cos. to pay the sum.
The lawsuit was filed by the New London Tobacco Market and Five Mile Energy. They are accusing the Justice companies of failing to pay mining royalty payments and retainer fees.
The ruling includes roughly $17 million in damages, $17 million for royalties and $1 million in retainer fees.
A lawyer for Justice's companies says they plan to appeal the judge's ruling.
