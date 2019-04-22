MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. — Authorities say a vulture caused a crash that killed two people as they rode a motorcycle in southern Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the bird came out of a ditch Saturday afternoon and struck 42-year-old Brandon Husband, of Fowler, in the head on a rural road 13 miles (20 kilometers) northwest of the Barber County town of Medicine Lodge. The motorcycle then went off the road, struck a barbed wire fence and overturned.
The patrol says Husband died at the scene, and his passenger, 43-year-old Jennifer Husband, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet.
Medicine Lodge is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Wichita.
