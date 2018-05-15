MADISON, Wis. — Leah Vukmir is traveling to Wisconsin Republican Party field offices around the state in the wake of winning the state party endorsement.

The state senator from Brookfield got 73 percent of the vote Saturday while opponent Kevin Nicholson came in a distant second. The endorsement does not make Vukmir the nominee, but gives her access to the state party infrastructure which can help her counter Nicholson's financial advantage.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brad Courtney calls Vukmir a "proven conservative" and the activists who voted to endorse her will be the "backbone" of GOP efforts to defeat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Vukmir's tour of the 10 GOP field offices kicks off Wednesday with stops in Wausau and Green Bay and conclude Saturday.