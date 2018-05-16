MADISON, Wis. — Leah Vukmir's endorsement by the Wisconsin Republican Party is being highlighted in the latest television ad in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate.

The Wisconsin Next PAC released a new ad Wednesday for Vukmir. The group says it is spending just shy of $500,000 on the TV ad, radio and digital spots that tout Vukmir's endorsement that she won over GOP rival Kevin Nicholson.

The TV ad says the Wisconsin Republican Party endorsed Vukmir because she is a "consistent conservative."

That's been a central part of her message against Nicholson, a political newcomer who was the head of College Democrats nearly 20 years ago.

Nicholson is running as an outsider and did not compete as hard as Vukmir for the GOP endorsement. She got 73 percent of delegates, while Nicholson got 27 percent.