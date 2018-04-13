MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir is trailing her primary opponent Kevin Nicholson in fundraising so far this year.

Vukmir reported Friday that she had raised nearly $600,000 in the first three months of the year, compared with more than $1 million for Nicholson.

Vukmir says she has about $650,000 cash on hand while Nicholson has more than $800,000.

They face each other in the Aug. 14 primary with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

She has been trouncing her Republican rivals in fundraising, collecting more than $3.7 million for the quarter and has $7.8 million cash on hand.

The Wisconsin Next PAC, which backs Vukmir, also announced Friday it raised $295,000 over the quarter.

Outside groups have been spending millions so far, making the race the most expensive in the country.