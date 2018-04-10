MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Senate candidates Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson are sparring over the importance of winning the state GOP endorsement.

Nicholson last week released a memo downplaying the endorsement to be voted on at the state Republican Party convention next month, while criticizing "party insiders and establishment figures" for supporting Vukmir.

Vukmir's campaign says in an unsigned statement Tuesday that Nicholson is being "childish and arrogant" for dismissing party activists. The Vukmir campaign says Nicholson was treating activists who have driven Republican victories in recent years like "garbage."

Nicholson's memo says Vukmir has sacrificed fundraising and building her campaign to focus on winning the party endorsement. The memo says getting anything less than 85 percent of the endorsement vote would be an "astonishing underperformance" for her.