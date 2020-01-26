SAN DIEGO — Josip Vrankic had 20 points as Santa Clara defeated San Diego 65-52 on Saturday.
Jalen Williams had 11 points for Santa Clara (17-5, 4-3 West Coast Conference). DJ Mitchell added eight rebounds.
James Jean-Marie had 14 points and three blocks for the Toreros (8-14, 1-6). Joey Calcaterra added 12 points. Finn Sullivan had seven rebounds.
The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Toreros on the season. Santa Clara defeated San Diego 80-63 on Jan. 4. Santa Clara plays Gonzaga at home on Thursday. San Diego faces San Francisco at home on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Former NBA star Bryant remembered as AFC beats NFC in Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute.
Wolves
Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
Gophers
Creighton's balanced attack hems in Xavier for 77-66 win
Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 points going 10 of 11 from the foul line and Marcus Zegarowski scored 14 and Creighton beat Xavier 77-66 on Sunday.
Sports
The Latest: Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins posthumous Grammy
The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center (all times local):
Wolves
The Latest: Michael Jordan reacts to Kobe news
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):