NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans will start quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday against the Chargers looking to spark an offense that has scored just a touchdown over the past 10 quarters.

Vrabel said Wednesday this is a move for this week for a team that has lost two straight and four of the past five.

This move benches Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 pick overall in 2015, and Vrabel says controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and other coaches were part of the decision with the Titans (2-4) having scored only 98 points through six games.

Vrabel benched Mariota in the third quarter of a 16-0 loss in Denver, the first time he had been pulled from a game for poor play and not because of injury.

Now Tannehill will start after being acquired from Miami in March by trade, a move originally made to upgrade Mariota's backup.

This is the eighth NFL season for Tannehill, who has a career quarterback rating of 62.9, having thrown for 20,578 yards with 123 touchdowns and 76 interceptions. The eighth overall pick out of Texas A&M in 2012, Tannehill is being paid $1.75 million under a one-year deal.