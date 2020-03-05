Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a Thursday night appearance at a campaign event in St. Paul so he can head to Washington state to speak with officials about the coronavirus.

Pence was slated to headline an event at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront hotel at 5 p.m. with Second Lady Karen Pence. He will no longer attend the event because of his duties leading the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Karen Pence will still appear at the “Keep America Great” event, which is part of President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

The vice president’s scheduled visit to 3M earlier in the day will go on as planned.

The visit comes on the heels of Minnesota’s presidential primary on Super Tuesday. Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016, putting the state in his sights for the 2020 election.