BELGRADE, Serbia — The Serbian capital of Belgrade held a municipal election Sunday that is being seen as a test of the ruling populists' firm grip on power in the country.

The Belgrade vote was for local authorities only but it's considered important because of the city's key role in Serbia's economy and politics.

President Aleksandar Vucic's governing center-right Serbian Progressive Party has led the polls ahead of the vote. But Serbia's fractured opposition parties hope to mount a challenge in the traditionally liberal capital city.

They have accused Vucic's party of intimidating opposition supporters, registering phony voters and slinging mud at political rivals in media outlets that the party controls. The ruling party has rejected the accusations.

Some 1.6 million voters will choose the 110-member city assembly, which appoints the mayor. Two dozen parties and groups are competing but only few are expected to pass the 5 percent threshold to enter the assembly.

Apart from Vucic's Progressives and allied Socialists, main contenders include groups behind former Belgrade mayor Dragan Djilas, the center-left Democrats and several others.

A former extreme nationalist, Vucic now says he wants Serbia to join the European Union following wars and crisis, while still maintaining close ties with historic ally Russia.

Vucic has faced accusations of stifling democratic freedoms through pressure on opponents and independent media in Serbia, which he has denied. His party controls all positions of power in the Balkan country.