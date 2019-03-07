IOWA CITY, Iowa — A review by The Associated Press shows that ex-offenders who violate Iowa's strict ban on voting by convicted felons face severe legal consequences, even when it's unclear whether they knowingly broke the law.

The review found that felons can be arrested, jailed, ordered to pay fines and even imprisoned after trying to cast ballots. In all, 10 have been charged with felony election misconduct for voting since 2017.

A man who is disabled from a brain injury was prosecuted after he mistakenly believed poll workers would alert him if there was a problem with his eligibility. A man who cast a provisional ballot after disputing that he was ineligible still owes $2,300 in court costs. The mayor of one town was forced to resign and prosecuted for illegally voting after a judge revoked his deferred judgment in a drug case.

Defendants and their supporters argue that the consequences are draconian. Prosecutors say they are enforcing laws intended to safeguard elections from participation by ineligible voters.