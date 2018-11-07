MILWAUKEE — A large majority of voters in Milwaukee and Dane counties favor legalizing marijuana for recreational use by adults.
Unofficial returns from Milwaukee County show 70 percent of voters say the state's prohibition on marijuana should end and that its sales should be taxed. In Dane County, the margin was even wider, with 76 percent of voters favoring legalization of marijuana.
Advisory referendums on marijuana were on the ballots in 16 counties and two cities Tuesday. Ten of the counties and the City of Waukesha focused on its medical use only.
In Waukesha, 77 percent of voters said marijuana should be legalized for medical use.
