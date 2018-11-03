Abortion rights are on the ballot next week, as voters in three states will consider significant measures to restrict or limit access to the procedure in what could set the stage for further legal action in the states and nationally.

The moves by anti-abortion activists in states like West Virginia, Oregon and Alabama come in the wake of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and major concerns from abortion-rights supporters that a new conservative consensus on the high court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision outlawing restrictions on the procedure before the fetus is viable. The result could be a patchwork of laws that vary according to the political leadership in different states.

In West Virginia and Oregon, voters are set to decide on a pair of measures that would block public funding for abortions by preventing state taxpayer money from covering abortions for individuals on Medicaid except for in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s health is at risk.

In West Virginia and Alabama, voters must choose whether to change their respective state constitutions to declare that abortion rights are not protected. Alabama’s ballot initiative goes a step further to say that a fetus has “personhood” protections at conception and is thus protected by its constitution.

Opponents of the Alabama and West Virginia measures say that, if successful, they could expand the existing map of states that could ban abortion in the case that Roe is overturned. Currently, four states have so-called “trigger laws,” or abortion bans that could go into effect soon if Roe is overturned. Ten states, including Alabama and another one of the “trigger law”states, have pre-Roe abortion bans that were never repealed.

Elizabeth Nash of the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights, said abortion access is not often an issue left in the hands of voters, so the ballot initiatives this year could have wide-ranging consequences.

“Usually you see candidates going back-and-forth on abortion or going back-and-forth on whatever the hot social issue is,” she said. “You don’t see it playing out with voters and in ballot initiatives.”

West Virginia

Amendment 1 would add language to the state’s constitution to say “nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”

If successful, the immediate impact would be that the procedure is no longer covered for Medicaid beneficiaries.

Opponents argue the measure sets the stage for further state-level restrictions if Roe is overturned.

“If it was about Medicaid, that’s all this amendment would say,” said Julie Warden with WV Free, a state abortion-rights group that opposes the measure. “But they added language to allow them to make further restrictions in the future. Legislatures aren’t silly; they put language in these things that they want in these things.”

But Wanda Franz, president of West Virginians for Life, which supports the measure, dismissed that argument. She said the measure would not “stop people from getting abortions.” “It simply cannot, and what it is doing is taking the issue of abortion out of the state constitution.” Franz said the measure is in response to a 1993 state Supreme Court decision that struck down a Medicaid funding ban for abortions.

Alabama

Like the measure in West Virginia, the initiative would change Alabama’s constitution to no longer protect abortion rights and funding for the procedure. The measure would require state policy to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life” and also to “ensure the protection of the rights of the unborn child in all manners and measures lawful and appropriate.”

If passed, Amendment 2 wouldn’t necessarily have an immediate impact on abortion access for Alabamians. But abortion-rights advocates say it could lead to restrictions if Roe is overturned.

Oregon

If it passes, Measure 106 would change the state constitution to say the state “shall not spend public funds for any abortion, except when medically necessary or as may be required by federal law.”

The immediate impact would be to block the state’s Medicaid beneficiaries and people who have state and local employee health plans from being able to use their health coverage for the procedure. The measure does allow exceptions for cases of rape, incest or if a mother’s life is at risk.

Polling suggests long odds for the initiative in a progressive state where both Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and her Republican challenger have said they’re against it.