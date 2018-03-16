Minnesota should develop a report that helps county election officials identify people who aren't eligible to vote, the legislative auditor's office recommended Friday.

The auditor's office examined the state's election system and voter registration practices for months, interviewing county election officials and county attorneys who prosecute allegations of voter fraud.

The audit did not find widespread problems with the system. County attorneys reported 69 investigations of ineligible voting in the past two years, with most not resulting in convictions.

But the audit said more can be done to improve the system, starting with modernizing the statewide voter registration database. It said the Secretary of State's Office, working with county election officials, should develop a report that helps counties identify people who haven't voted for several years and re-register to vote when they aren't eligible.

In a written response, Secretary of State Steve Simon said his office would work to carry out the audit's recommendations. Simon also said his office's most urgent task is securing the election system against outside attack, and modernizing the voter registration database is key to that.