A committee of the Minneapolis City Council will vote today on a new punishment for Jim Surdyk after he opened the doors of his liquor and cheese shop on a Sunday in March, almost four months before the legal Sunday liquor sales takes effect.

Under the proposed deal, Surdyk would pay a $50,000 fine and his northeast Minneapolis liquor store must be closed on three Sundays — July 2, 9 and 16.

This is the third proposed punishment for the 83-year-old store after Surdyk served customers all day on Sunday, March 12, despite being asked twice by city licensing officials to shut down. It was the first Sunday after the Legislature ended the 159-year ban on Sunday liquor sales, but the law doesn’t go into effect until July 2.

Initially, the city slapped Surdyk with a $2,000 fine and ordered that his liquor license be revoked for the month of July, which the business said would have been a crippling penalty.

City staff then negotiated a new deal — 10-day suspension of Surdyk’s liquor license and $6,000 fine — but the city’s Community Development and Regulatory Services committee, led by Council Member Lisa Goodman, rejected that deal for not being severe enough.

The committee ordered city staff to negotiate a stiffer penalty, emphasizing the need to punish Surdyk and not his employees.

Jim Surdyk listened as his attorney spoke to members of the Minneapolis City Council last month.

According to state law, the city can revoke an establishment’s liquor license or suspend it for up to 60 days if the business doesn’t follow rules related to alcoholic beverages.

Discussion of the proposal and a vote will happen at City Hall in a 1:30 p.m. meeting.

If the committee approves the proposal, it will go before the City Council on May 26. Surdyk would have to pay the fine by May 31.