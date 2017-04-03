StarTribune
2018 Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket

Ale-Ite Eight: Make your picks

The results of the Sudsy Sixteen are in, and while there were no upsets in the first round, this new lineup of heavyweights makes for some pretty killer matchups. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Download all 16 brewery jerseys here.

The results of the Sudsy Sixteen are in, and while there were no upsets in the first round, this new lineup of heavyweights makes for some pretty killer matchups. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to vote


The Ale-ite Eight

MAKE YOUR PICKS FOR ROUND 2!

SUBMIT YOUR PICKS




(1) Surly
66%
(16) Bad Weather
34%
Castle Danger (2)
63%
Steel Toe (15)
37%
Bent Paddle (3)
71%
Bauhaus (14)
29%
(4) Schell's
56%
(13) Junkyard
44%
(5) Summit
58%
(12) Fair State
42%
Dangerous Man (6)
71%
Insight (11)
29%
Indeed (7)
53%
Barrel Theory (10)
47%
(8) Fulton
59%
(9) Lift Bridge
41%
Surly
xx%
Summit
xx%
Fulton
xx%
Schell's
xx%
Castle Danger
xx%
Dangerous Man
xx%
Bent Paddle
xx%
Indeed
xx%
ROUND 3
xx%
ROUND 3
xx%
ROUND 3
xx%
ROUND 3
xx%
ROUND 4
xx%
ROUND 4
xx%
WITH SUPPORT FROM
1-1
1-2
2-1
2-2
1-5
1-6
3-1
3-2
1-4
1-3
2-4
2-3
1-8
1-7
Eat & Drink
40 minutes ago
The Ale-ite Eight is set for the Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket.

Danger! Danger! Big matchups ahead in Beer Bracket's Ale-ite Eight

See which Minnesota breweries survived the opening round, and then get ready to vote in the Ale-ite Eight round Tuesday morning.
Eat & Drink
March 16
Three of the breweries in this year's Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket field.

Surly is the brewery to beat in the Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket

The votes are in and the field of 16 Minnesota breweries is set, with a mix of newcomers and perennial powerhouses.
Eat & Drink
March 9
Schell's beer rose above the other state brews to win the 2017 Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket.

How Schell's beat out the favorites in last year's Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket

The state's oldest brewery stunned beer fans with upset after upset in our inaugural brewery competition.
  • Vote for your favorite Minnesota breweries in our Ultimate Beer Bracket
Variety
April 3, 2017
From 2017: The Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket champion is ...

From 2017: The Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket champion is ...

If you thought this year's NCAA Tournament had drama, you should see how our March Malt-ness went down.
  • Full coverage: The 2017 Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket
Browse Variety Sections
Today's Question

Poll: How do you like your doughnuts?

See more polls
Event Calendar
  • Today
  • Wed
  • Thu
  • Fri
  • Sat

No Events Available.

See all events

Tell us about an event

Movies
Most Read
  1. Danger! Danger! Big matchups ahead in Beer Bracket's Ale-ite Eight
  2. 10 new Twin Cities restaurants you should know about
  3. Emphasizing local names, MSP Airport adding 25-plus new restaurants
  4. Surly is the brewery to beat in the Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket
  5. 10 Minnesota chefs, 2 restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.