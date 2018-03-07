It’s back, baby. Tourney time!

No, not the NCAA hoops bonanza (although that’s coming, too). This is a different kind of March Madness we’re talking about: our second annual Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket. (You can vote for the field below ... this is just the beginning.)

This championship, which is determined entirely by readers’ votes, fuses postseason spirit and competitive rush with cold, malted deliciousness. You pick the field based on your favorite breweries (there are 149 statewide). Then choose the winners of each head-to-head match-up until we’re left with the victor and six-pack celebrations.

Last season’s journey to the title was full of stumbles, slam dunks and spilled suds — plus a field of memorable breweries that kept us coming back for more.

What will happen this time around? Perhaps some brewery newbies will step between the lines. Or maybe the heavyweights of the past will come back for what they feel is theirs. Schell’s is the reigning champ, and according to our Q&A with president Ted Marti, it’s not backing down.

Sounds like action worthy of inappropriately loud chants and can-slamming, to us. (OK, maybe not the latter. That sounds like a waste of beer.)

Check out these notable contenders hoping to make the cut and then get going on those obligatory hours of research and analysis (um, we mean beer tasting).

Voting for the field closes at 5 p.m. Friday!

The Reigning Champ: Schell’s

No one saw it coming, but the old-school New Ulm institution proved its worthiness with four rounds of takedowns, shocking us all. Who will challenge?

The Favorite Who Went Home Early: Surly

It seemed no one could hang with the Twin Cities giant, which earned the No. 1 seed by a landslide and has become a national brand. But then … upset city!

The Charmed Cinderella: Castle Danger

Sure, that Cream Ale is glorious, but the Two Harbors-based operation is still a modest one, producing fewer than 15,000 barrels a year. After Castle Danger advanced to the title round, though, we’re woke.

The Surprise Contender: Copper Trail

The Alexandria brewmasters slid in as our 16th and final seed — but that’s pretty impressive considering the hefty competition and the fact that Copper Trail isn’t even available in the Twin Cities.

HOW TO VOTE: Choose your favorite breweries — up to five — from the drop-down fields below, in order of preference. Vote for each brewery only once. Entries that include a brewery in more than one field will be disqualified. Voting is open now and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday. The top 16 vote-getters will form our Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket field, which we’ll announce online on March 13 (in print March 14).

Here's the complete list:

10K Brewing

12welve Eyes Brewing

14 Lakes Brewery

56 Brewing

612Brew

Able Seedhouse & Brewery

Alloy Brewing Co.

Angry Inch Brewing

Ashby Brewing Co.

August Schell Brewing Co.

Back Channel Brewing Co.

Bad Habit Brewing Co.

Bad Weather Brewing Co.

Badger Hill Brewing Co.

Bald Man Brewing Co.

Bang Brewing Co.

Bank Brewing Co.

Barley John’s Brewing Co.

Barrel Theory Beer Co.

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Beaver Island Brewing Co.

Bemidji Brewing

Bent Brewstillery

Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Big Axe Brewing Co.

Big Wood Brewery

Birch’s on the Lake Brewhouse

Blacklist Artisan Ales

Blackstack Brewing

Boathouse Brewpub & Restaurant

Boom Island Brewing Co.

Boomtown Brewery

Borealis Fermentery

Brau Brothers Brewing Co.

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

Burning Brothers Brewing Co.

Canal Park Brewing Co.

Carmody Irish Pub & Brewing

Castle Danger Brewery

Chapel Brewing

Clockwerks Brewing

Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Cosmos Brewing

Cuyuna Brewing Co.

Dangerous Man Brewing Co.

Day Block Brewing Co.

Disgruntled Brewing

Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub

Eastlake Craft Brewery

ENKI Brewing

Excelsior Brewing Co.

F-Town Brewing Co.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Finnegans

Fitger’s Brewhouse

Flat Earth Brewing Co.

Forager Brewing Co.

Foxhole Brewhouse

Fulton Beer

Giesenbräu Bier Co.

Goat Ridge Brewing Co.

Grand Rounds Brewing Co.

Granite City Food & Brewery

Great Waters Brewing Co.

Gull Dam Brewing Co.

Gun Flint Tavern

HammerHeart Brewing Co.

Hayes’ Public House

Headflyer Brewing

Hoops Brewing

Inbound BrewCo

Indeed Brewing Co.

Insight Brewing Co.

Island City Brewing Co.

Jack Pine Brewery

Junkyard Brewing Co.

Karst Brewing

Kinney Creek Brewery

Klockow Brewing Co.

Lake Monster Brewing Co.

Lake Superior Brewing Co.

Lakes & Legends Brewing Co.

Lakeville Brewing Co.

Lazy Loon Brewing Co.

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Loony’s Brew

LTD Brewing Co.

LTS Brewing Co.

Lupine Brewing Co.

Lupulin Brewing Co.

LynLake Brewery

Mankato Brewery

Mantorville Brewing Co.

Maple Island Brewing Co.

Modist Brewing Co.

Montgomery Brewing Co.

Moose Lake Brewing Co.

North Loop BrewCo

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub

Nutmeg Brewhouse

Olvalde Farm and Brewing Co.

OMNI Brewing Co.

Oswald Brewing Co.

Portage Brewing Co.

Pryes Brewing Co.

Read’s Landing Brewing Co.

Red Wing Brewery

Revelation Ale Works

Rock Bottom Brewery

Roets Jordan Brewery Co.

Roma Restaurant & Brewery

Roundhouse Brewery

Schram Vineyards Winery & Brewery

Shakopee Brewhall

Sisyphus Brewing Co.

South Fork Brewing Co.

Spilled Grain Brewhouse

Starry Eyed Brewing Co.

Steel Toe Brewing Co.

Summit Brewing Co.

Surly Brewing Co.

Take 16 Brewing Co.

Talking Waters Brewing Co.

Tanzenwald Brewing Co.

Tavern Brewery

The Freehouse

The Herkimer Pub & Brewery

Third Street Brewhouse

Three Twenty Brewing

Tin Whiskers Brewing Co.

Town Hall Brewery

u4ic Brewing Inc.

Union 32 Craft House

Union Pizza & Brewing Co.

Unmapped Brewing Co.

Urban Growler Brewing Co.

Urban Lodge Brewery & Restaurant

Utepils Brewing Co.

Venn Brewing Co.

Vine Park Brewing Co.

Voyageur Brewing Co.

Wabasha Brewing Co.

Waconia Brewing Co.

Waldmann Brewery

Ward House Brewery

Wayzata Brew Works

Wenonah Brewing Co.

Wicked Wort Brewing Co.

Wild Mind Artisan Ales