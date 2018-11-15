MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has met with Gov. Scott Walker to discuss Republican plans to limit powers of the governor's office before Democrat Tony Evers takes office.

Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke met with Walker in his Capitol office on Thursday.

Vos was tightlipped after the meeting, telling The Associated Press he did not want to speak for the governor.

But Vos says they discussed ideas that have been reported publicly and "hopefully he'll be generally supportive of those."

Vos and Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have talked about limiting the rule-making power of the governor, changing members of boards and commissions the governor can appoint and strengthening the voter photo ID law.

Evers has accused Republicans of trying to cling to power.