MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is defending his free trip to London with lobbyists, travel said to have contributed to the resignation of his counterpart in Ohio.

Vos was among a group of lawmakers from several states who participated in the trip last August.

The Journal Sentinel reports Vos says he followed ethics laws in accepting it.

The speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger, said this week he was stepping down amid an FBI investigation that is reportedly looking at the four-day trip to England and other issues.

Vos had been one of several Republicans considering a run for the Wisconsin seat held by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, but announced Friday morning he would not run.