ARE, Sweden — Lindsey Vonn is sitting out downhill training again, two days after her crash in the super-G at the world championships.
Vonn got the wind knocked out of her after hitting the safety nets and was left with bruises on her face and a puffy right eye .
Vonn's spokeswoman Claire Abbe tells The Associated Press, "She's good, just resting. She'll plan to run the course again for sure before Sunday."
The 34-year-old Vonn has announced she will retire after Sunday's downhill.
She already completed one downhill training run on Monday — meaning that technically she does not need to start another one to race.
Conditions for Thursday's training runs — for men and women — were much warmer than earlier in the week, at minus-4 degrees (25 F).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.