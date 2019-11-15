Tip Burrows dropped a low-grade expletive when she saw the beach by Banana Bay Restaurant, on the south side of Grand Bahama Island.

“Holy (bad word)!” said the islander, peering into a freshly carved trench. “That wasn’t here before.”

Nearly two months after Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas, Tip, who runs the Humane Society of Grand Bahama, was still discovering new evidence of destruction. On this mid-October afternoon, she had found an inlet on Fortune Beach. As if that weren’t alarming enough, the storm surge that had swept away a section of the beach had not come from the ocean lapping at Fortune’s feet. It had traversed the island from the north and pushed the sand out to sea like a scene from an eco-horror film.

“We lost two feet of beach,” said Danilo Rulli, the restaurant’s owner, “but it will slowly come back.”

And so will the Bahamas, at possibly a faster clip than Mother Nature.

To be sure, Dorian was devastating. The strongest storm known to strike the Bahamas caused at least 65 deaths and damaged or destroyed more than 13,000 homes on Grand Bahama Island and the Abaco Islands, both in the upper reaches of the archipelago. Economic loss could rise to $7 billion, more than half of the country’s gross national product.

On Grand Bahama Island, Hurricane Dorian caused significant damage in the East End, a more residential part of the island.

The Bahamas can soon breathe a tiny sigh of relief. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30, and the tourism high season is just around the bend. While recovery efforts proceed, the country has started singing a refrain common among destinations rebounding from a natural disaster: If you want to help, come visit. Is a trip to a hurricane-ravaged destination easy? Not always. Is it gratifying? Absolutely.

Dorian didn’t pummel the entire country, only the top portion of the 700-island archipelago — specifically, Grand Bahama Island and the Abaco Islands.

To clear up the confusion, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation unveiled a campaign a week after the hurricane hit, highlighting the 14 islands that were unaffected by the storm. It assured travelers that airports, cruise ports, hotels and attractions were open.

The information from the Bahamas travel industry is useful if you want to soak up the sun. However, I wanted to travel to the other two places. One, I learned after some pre-departure and on-site research, was ready for me and other low-maintenance travelers; the other was not.

“The airport is running on a generator. The water is back on in Marsh Harbour, but it’s trickling in slowly and is not consistent,” Patricia Clarke, who works at the main airport in the Abacos, told me. “It’s going to be a long, long time before we come back.” Parts of Great and Little Abaco, the two main islands, plus the smaller cays, still lack electricity and running water. The few hotels fit to open their doors are housing relief workers. For now, the concept of “helping through visiting” does not apply.

The situation is much less dire on Grand Bahama Island. The island, home of Freeport, the country’s second-largest city, is quickly hitting its goals. The majority of its hotel rooms — more than 1,200 out of 1,670 — are welcoming guests. Carnival Cruise Line returned on Oct. 13 and will sail to Freeport nearly 40 more times before the new year. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has resumed its loop of two-night cruises from West Palm Beach, Fla.; Balearia is ferrying passengers to and from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Most of the beaches are open. On a recent Saturday night at Port Lucaya Marketplace, visitors and residents crammed into the warren of restaurants and bars. I had to wait in line for a drink at Blu, with pleasure.

I did encounter a few stumbling blocks, some foreseen, others surprising.

I arrived via Grand Celebration, a Bahamas Paradise ship. To spend more time on the island than the ship’s allotted eight hours, I booked the cruise-and-stay option, which included two nights at the Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan. When I checked in at the terminal, the employee told me the hotel was closed. Her colleague concurred.

The hotel was indeed open, but maybe it shouldn’t have been. There was no air conditioning. No fans, either. My room was on the ground floor, so I couldn’t keep the porch door open. Instead, I sat on my bed and stared hard at the ocean, trying to cool off through visualization. (A Florida firefighter who was helping repair a church told me the Pelican Bay Hotel, a few steps away, had air conditioning. He was ready to throw down the extra $30 a night to escape the heat.)

I also unexpectedly swallowed a mouthful of Dorian. The storm surge had penetrated the aquifers, contaminating the water with a high level of salt. I learned about the water issue only after drinking a glass of water from the bathroom sink; it tasted like a shaker’s worth of Morton. I marched back to the lobby and filled my arms with bottled water. Thankfully, the resort is all-inclusive.

Vacationing volunteers

“Hello! Can I get you some cold water? You want a food bag? Do you have a kitty cat?” shouted Cheryl Waugh at a man crouching in the door frame of a hollowed-out home. The young islander approached Cheryl, who was standing by the back of her pickup truck. She reached into a teetering mound of supplies, handing the man rice packets, baby wipes, cheese crackers, toilet paper and water chilled on ice. Cold water was a luxury.

Since mid-September, Cheryl has been picking up passengers from Grand Celebration who had chosen volunteering as their shore excursion. (The cruise line ended the program Oct. 22; visitors can e-mail Cheryl at clcresources@yahoo.com and she will help match them with volunteer opportunities.) Three of us signed up. Cheryl referred to us as MAM, or Mat-Andrea-Melanie.

“This to me is a really good reason to be here,” said Mat Everhart, “even if it’s just for one day.”

Cheryl had a long list of jobs she wanted us to complete before the two M’s, a married couple from Pennsylvania, had to sail back to Florida. We started at the Humane Society, where we dropped off shoes and clothing for the staff. We next drove to a warehouse run by CrossReach, which has been providing groceries to low-income families for 20 years. Sundries covered every inch of space. The group has distributed more than 6,000 meal bags since the hurricane.

“We’ve literally done 10 years of distribution in six weeks,” said Steve Crane, a team leader.

Lily, a rescue dog, enjoys a morning walk on Taino Beach on Grand Bahama Island.

At the Garden of the Groves, a botanical attraction with birds, butterflies, trails and a cafe, we met Wayne Hall, who manages the aquaponics farm. His boss, Erika Gates, also owns Grand Bahama Nature Tours, which operates bike, Jeep, ATV, kayaking and birding tours. Before Dorian, many of her excursions included a stop at the garden for shopping and lunch. However, until the property reopens on Dec. 1, she will send guests on bikes and ATVs to Banana Bay Restaurant instead. Wayne lost a greenhouse, 20,000 plants and all but seven of his 4,000 tilapia. Make that five: Birds swooped in and ate two. To help Wayne, we donned work gloves and cleaned out a storage building swamped by five feet of water. Many seeds in the germination room survived. Ever hopeful, Wayne said he expects to have baby greens by Thanksgiving.

At the end of our day, we popped over to Smith’s Point and ordered a round of beer. Next door, a wedding party streamed out of a church. Life, and love, goes on.

A beach buddy

I spent the next morning helping pack up the 18,000 to 20,000 meals prepared daily by World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit established by Washington, D.C., chef José Andrés. I didn’t need any food service experience to volunteer at the kitchen, nor did I have to undergo any training. I just showed up one morning and was handed a pair of disposable gloves. Some volunteers spend all day at the site, churning out the twice-daily meals that churches will pick up and deliver around the island. I stopped at the 200th meal, a nice, round, fulfilling number.

The Humane Society also accepts volunteers. Until the center starts to rebuild its facility later this year, its most pressing need is for visitors to play with the animals: cats, dogs and two piglets. In addition, guests can check out a dog for a hike or beach jaunt.

Lily, a border collie mix, had not been claimed — so I did, for an hour. I put Lily in my car and drove to Taino Beach. We watched two men set up beach chairs and cooled our ankles in the surf. At Tony Macaroni’s Conch Experience, a seafood shack, I waved and Lily barked at an employee.

As I wiped the sand off Lily’s paws, I updated my feelings about walks on the beach. Seaside strolls are always better with a dog, but they’re even more magical when the beach happens to be on Grand Bahama Island and the dog is a hurricane survivor.





