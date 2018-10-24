Southwest Minnesota State's Taylor Reiss, a senior outside hitter, was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association's (AVCA) Division II national player of the week for the second time this season and a record fifth time in her career.

Reiss, a 2015 Minneota High School graduate, had 49 kills as the Mustangs swept Minnesota State Moorhead and then-No. 1 Northern State. Reiss hit .474. She is nine kills shy of becoming the second player in her division with 2,000.

Concordia (St. Paul) (21-4, 15-1 NSIC) plays at Southwest Minnesota State (17-7, 12-4) at 6 p.m. Friday.

•Gustavus Adolphus senior setter Nora Holtan was named the AVCA Division III player of the week. Holtan, a senior from Rochester Mayo High School, led the Gusties (23-2, 9-0 MIAC) to a pair of four-set victories over Concordia Moorhead and St. Benedict with 53 and 47 assists in the two matches, respectively.

•Mounds View senior Julia Fixsen, the state record holder and two-time Class 2A girls pole vault champion, has committed to Georgia. In June, Fixsen finished second in the pole vault at the USATF Junior Nationals in Bloomington, Ind.

•The Gophers men's golf season finished its fall season by finishing in ninth place in the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate in Carrollton, Texas, with a 54-hole total of 55-over 895. Sophomore Angus Flanagan tied for 28th with an 11-over 221, closing with an even-par 70. … The women's golf team placed 13th in the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown at 887 led by three Gophers who tied for 36th: Joanne Free, Grace Kellar and Kate Lillie at 3-over 219.