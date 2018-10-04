OKLAHOMA CITY — A 7,000-gallon (26,500 liter) tank containing an unknown substance is on fire and billowing thick, black smoke at an Oklahoma City power plant. Fire officials have evacuated the immediate area, citing the dangerous and volatile situation.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says fire crews have retreated half a mile (0.8 kilometers) from the tank and are monitoring the fire that began Thursday morning at an Oklahoma Gas & Electric plant west of downtown.

Authorities aren't certain what the tank contains. Fulkerson says spraying water on the tank made the fire worse.

He says firefighters are waiting for the blaze to burn out.

Fulkerson says up to 14 businesses have been evacuated and that it's not clear what particles the smoke might contain, so the public should steer clear.