HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Chris Vogt had his first career double-double to help Northern Kentucky beat Green Bay 87-65 on Thursday night for the Norse's fifth consecutive win.

Vogt, a 7-foot-1 sophomore who set a new career-high with nine points in the first half, finished with 20 points, a career-best 14 rebounds and three blocks. Dantez Walton added 17 points, on 6-of-8 shooting, and six assists and Tyler Sharpe added 14 points with four steals for Northern Kentucky (17-4, 7-1 Horizon League).

Drew McDonald made back-to-back layups and Vogt scored seven consecutive points before Walton capped a 13-0 run with a layup that gave the Norse a 34-20 lead with 5:53 left in the first half. Green Bay, which trailed by at least nine the rest of the way, had two separate scoring droughts of five-plus minutes.

Sandy Cohen III had 19 points and nine rebounds for Green Bay (10-11, 4-4). The Phoenix, who have lost four of their last five, were outrebounded 44-28 and made just 4 of 20 from 3-point range.