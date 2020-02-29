GREENVILLE, N.C. — Christian Vital had a season-high 27 points as UConn cruised past East Carolina 84-63 on Saturday.
James Bouknight had 19 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (17-12, 8-8 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Whaley added 16 points and seven rebounds. Brendan Adams had 11 points.
UConn totaled 42 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Tristen Newton scored a season-high 25 points for the Pirates (11-19, 5-12). Charles Coleman added 12 points.
UConn plays Houston at home on Thursday. East Carolina finishes out the regular season against Central Florida on the road next Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Galen Rupp wins 2nd straight US Olympic marathon trials
Galen Rupp, Aliphine Tuliamuk and America's other top distance runners have claimed their spots on the U.S. Olympic marathon team.
Gophers
Knapke knocks down 31, Toledo edges Ball State 69-63
Luke Knapke scored 31 points as Toledo held off Ball State 69-63 on Saturday for its third straight win.
Outdoors
Minnesota DNR finds deer hunters' concerns vary by region
Open sessions in International Falls, Alexandria, Thief River Falls and Moorhead were central to this year's deer population goal-setting by the Department of Natural Resources.
Gophers
Akron closes with big run to sink Buffalo 86-73
Loren Cristian Jackson matched his career high with 35 points, Xeyrius Williams posted a double-double and Akron beat Buffalo 86-73 on Saturday.
Gophers
Jarrett drives for game-winner, Lafayette edges Navy 62-60
Lukas Jarrett drove the baseline for a reverse layup with 5.9 seconds left for the game-winning. Dylan Hastings swatted aside a last-second shot by Navy and Lafayette edged to a 62-60 come-from-behind win on Saturday.