ANOKA, Minn. _ Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $514.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $8.94. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $467.8 million in the period.

Vista Outdoor expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.05 billion.

Vista Outdoor shares have fallen almost 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 29 percent in the last 12 months.

