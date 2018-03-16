One student questioned her father about his conservative views on gay rights. Another approached a friend from camp about their divergent opinions on President Donald Trump. And a third pressed his cousin on his ardent support for guns.

In a climate of political and social divisiveness, when social media often doubles as an echo chamber, educators issued a challenge to 12th-graders at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., that seemed at once simple and extraordinary — find someone different from themselves, with whom they disagree on a foundational issue, and talk.

It was an exercise in listening and respectful disagreement, an opportunity for students to hear and learn from perspectives different from their own.

The two dozen English honors students were, at first, reluctant.

Will Murphy, 17, interviewed a cabin mate from camp who once mentioned he supported Trump. He learned his friend lives in a community where most people back the president. It prompted him to consider how he would be perceived if he supported a politician unpopular in his community.

“I definitely would not want to be an outsider,” Murphy said. “So, I kind of definitely saw where he was coming from.”

The conversations were guided mostly by teacher candidates studying at George Mason University. Kristien Zenkov, a professor of education at the university, said he and English teacher Laurel Taylor wanted students to value perspectives from people whose views don’t align with their own.

“We both have just been mortified by the way we talk about difference in this country now,” Zenkov said.

Students were directed to answer the same questions they posed to those they had interviewed.

What is it like to be you?

What is your life like?

What is it like to be known and by whom are you known?

They shared the answers, leaving class with a deeper understanding of each other.

Tania Batista was surprised a classmate she viewed as confident and outspoken battled insecurities. Marie Beke learned how a Canadian classmate’s upbringing differed from the social expectations she encountered in the Ivory Coast.

The students found they weren’t alone in navigating the uncertainties of adolescence — the pressure of what comes after high school, of balancing studies with a social life.

“I learned that they go through the same things that I go through,” Dejah Coleman, 18, said. “I learned not to judge them so quickly.”