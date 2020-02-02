RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia's capital city are investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead.
Richmond Police say officers were called to a location on Southlawn Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in response to reports of random gunfire and a person being shot.
Police say officers found a boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital.
Detectives are continuing their investigation.
