PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Virginia say they are investigating a report of an active shooter.
The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted Thursday that emergency dispatch got a 911 call about the possible shooter at 11:46 a.m.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the call came from the location of General Dynamics, an aerospace and defense corporation.
Police spokesman Lt. B.K. Hall tells the paper that the department could not "confirm that it's legitimate or not." He says no victims have been found.
The police department says that whatever happened occurred on a "Navy facility" and referred questions to the Navy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Stage & Arts
Minneapolis theater returns to a signature piece, one last time
With its fourth — and final — "Faust," Open Eye Figure Theatre opens a door to the future. Then it will destroy the show once and for all.
Books
Little Free Library founder dies, leaving a legacy of helping cities 'one book at a time'
Todd Bol, who built the first Little Free Library, brought them to cities across the globe and used them to knit neighborhoods together, died Thursday…
Variety
The Latest: 3 Pennsylvania dioceses confirm federal probe
The Latest on the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into child sexual abuse in the Pennsylvania Catholic Church (all times local):
Variety
Court weighs 'Apprentice' hopeful's suit versus Trump
President Donald Trump's lawyers hope to persuade an appeals court to dismiss or delay a former "Apprentice" contestant's claim that he defamed her by calling her a liar after she accused him of unwanted kissing and groping.
Movies
Jamie Lee Curtis returns in best 'Halloween' film since the original
The latest entry in the horror franchise is a frightening homage to the 1978 debut.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.