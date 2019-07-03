HAMPTON, Va. — Authorities say they believe they have found the remains of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who has been missing since last week.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Hampton police said they found the remains of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin on Wednesday morning at a trash incinerator near Wythe Creek.
The boy's mother, Julia Tomlin, has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect involving three children, including Noah. She reported Noah missing on June 24.
