RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police say an armed man has been fatally shot by police on Interstate 64 after a vehicle chase.
Authorities say the chase began shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday in Richmond when a vehicle refused to stop for law enforcement.
Police say the suspect continued onto Interstate 95 and then eastbound on I-64. Authorities say the vehicle crashed in the median in Henrico County. Police say the driver then exited his vehicle armed with a weapon and was shot. He died at the scene.
Further details weren't immediately available.
