RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man will serve five years in prison without parole for the death of a pit bull that was tied to a fence, covered in accelerant and set on fire.
Richmond police announced Wednesday that the sentence was part of 20-year-old Jyahshua A. Hill's plea agreement.
The dog was found at a park in February and treated by Richmond Animal Care and Control, which named him Tommie.
The shelter shared a picture showing Tommie covered in bandages and casts while snuggling a stuffed animal. He died days later.
His case prompted widespread outrage and brought in donations for the city shelter.
The police department says Hill is also barred from owning or possessing animals for life.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Virginia man gets 5 years in prison for dog burned alive
A Virginia man will serve five years in prison without parole for the death of a pit bull that was tied to a fence, covered in accelerant and set on fire.
National
Political critic accused of abusing, intimidating his wife
A conservative political commentator jailed last week for not paying $170,000 in child support to his ex-wife is accused of abusing his current wife and threatening "World War III" if she ever left him.
Stage & Arts
BC-BKL--Sky-Alexander-Children's Book
Kayla Alexander loved to draw since she was a child, when she was inspired by a patient teacher.
Stage & Arts
BC-BKL--Sky-Alexander-Children's Book
Kayla Alexander loved to draw since she was a child, when she was inspired by a patient teacher.
Stage & Arts
BC-BKL--Sky-Alexander-Children's Book
Kayla Alexander loved to draw since she was a child, when she was inspired by a patient teacher.