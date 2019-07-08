PETERSBURG, Va. — A 20-year-old Virginia man accused of stabbing three people at a plasma donation center is expected to be arraigned on malicious wounding charges.
Police said Jairique Shannon walked into Octapharma Plasma in Petersburg on Thursday, asked to use the restroom, then stabbed several people with a long knife.
A prosecutor said Shannon had donated plasma at the center at least once before and authorities do not know why he attacked people at the center.
Two of the victims were released from the hospital on Friday, while one man who received serious injuries remained hospitalized.
Shannon is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Petersburg General District Court.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Louisiana man faces charges for licking ice cream at store
Another apparent incident of someone licking ice cream at a store has surfaced. This time it's in Louisiana.
National
The Latest: Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges
The Latest on new sex-trafficking charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):
Nation
Virginia man due in court in plasma center stabbing
A 20-year-old Virginia man accused of stabbing three people at a plasma donation center is expected to be arraigned on malicious wounding charges.
Variety
Views on clergy vary by age, education, religious identity
Americans' age, education level and religious affiliation matter greatly when it comes to their opinions on a prospective clergy member's sexual orientation, gender, marital status…
Variety
AP-NORC Poll: Americans rarely seek guidance from clergy
Timothy Buchanan says he never consults clergy about important decisions, but it's not for lack of faith: He regularly attends a nondenominational Christian church near his home.