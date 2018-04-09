ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A northern Virginia man who became the subject of an FBI investigation after his family became suspicious of his conversion to Islam has pleaded guilty to charges including obstruction of a terror probe and receipt of child pornography.
Sean Duncan of Sterling entered the plea Monday in federal court in Alexandria. The deal requires the judge to impose a sentence of 15 to 20 years at Duncan's sentencing hearing in July.
Authorities arrested the 22-year-old Duncan in December. When they arrived at his home to execute a search warrant, Duncan ran out the back door barefoot and tossed a plastic bag with a thumb drive broken into pieces.
The child pornography evidence emerged as the investigation continued.
Court documents show Duncan declared himself a supporter of the Islamic State group.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.