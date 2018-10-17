RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia lawmaker whose son stabbed him before killing himself has settled a lawsuit over the young man's mental health care.
The Roanoke Times reports that Sen. R. Creigh (KREE') Deeds and his family will be paid $950,000 by the state's risk management fund to settle their suit against Michael Gentry, a former mental health evaluator with the Rockbridge Area Community Services Board.
Deeds said his 24-year-old son, Gus, was improperly denied treatment after he tried to have his son committed. Gentry agreed he was a danger to himself or others, but the younger Deeds was able to return home and attack his father before shooting himself.
Reforms Deeds pushed for since include a law requiring such patients to be transported to a state hospital if space isn't found elsewhere.
