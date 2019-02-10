– Justin Fairfax's refusal to resign as Virginia's lieutenant governor in the face of two allegations of sexual assault has presented Democrats with an excruciating choice: whether to impeach a black leader at a moment when the state's other two top leaders, both white, are resisting calls to quit after admitting to racist conduct.

Less than a week after Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring said they wore blackface as young men, Fairfax on Friday faced a second assault accusation in three days. He is now under intense pressure to resign or face impeachment, transforming what had been a crisis for Virginia Democrats into a searing dilemma for the national party.

The political turmoil for Democratic leaders this weekend is unfolding at the intersection of race and gender, and risks pitting the party's most pivotal constituencies against one another. If Democrats do not oust Fairfax, at a time when the party has taken a zero-tolerance stand on sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era, they could anger female voters. But the specter of Fairfax, 39, being pushed out while two older white men remain in office — despite blackface behavior that evoked some of the country's most painful racist images — would deeply trouble many blacks.

"I think the Democratic Party would lack credibility if they followed a double standard," said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., who is head of the Congressional Black Caucus. Bass said that both Northam and Fairfax should step down.

On Saturday, a Fairfax adviser said the lieutenant governor was deeply distraught over the allegations and had no intention of resigning. Fairfax, who says he is innocent, wants an independent investigation to ensure both sides are heard and their stories assessed, said the adviser, who spoke under condition of anonymity. But there is no apparatus for such an inquiry in Virginia.

"It's a nightmare right now," said Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., who can trace his history here back to Revolutionary War-era slaves.

Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pam, attended a funeral ­Saturday for a state trooper who was killed in the line of duty.

Nearly all of Virginia's Democratic leaders and lawmakers on Friday night called on Fairfax to resign, and a legislator vowed to introduce articles of impeachment if Fairfax did not quit by Monday. The state Democratic Party, after a conference call of its steering committee Saturday morning in which there was near-unanimous support for Fairfax to resign, issued a statement saying he no longer had "their confidence or support" and should quit.

Northam also insists he will not resign. On Saturday, he told the Washington Post that he will finish his term and pursue an agenda of racial reconciliation. He does not face an imminent impeachment threat, and neither does Herring, the attorney general and second in line to the governor, who has been effusively apologizing for once wearing blackface.

Just how far Virginia Democrats go to confront these three statewide officials — who swept into office in 2017 on the first wave of backlash to President Donald Trump's election — will send a signal about how committed they are to taking a hard line on racial and sexual transgressions, and will echo well beyond this state's borders.

Women and blacks have never been more politically powerful: The Democrats' 40-seat win in the House midterm elections in November, as well as their 2017 triumph in the top Virginia races, was powered in no small part by those voters. And with Republicans barely hanging on to their legislative majority in the Virginia Capitol, Democrats were counting on the same two blocs to propel them to victory in this fall's election of all 140 delegates and state senators.

Ultimately, some Democrats here said, they must begin the process of emerging from the wreckage that is the executive branch of Virginia state government by turning to what is perhaps their most loyal constituency: black women.

And barely hours after Meredith Watson came forward Friday saying she was raped by Fairfax in 2000 when they were students at Duke University, several senior Virginia Democrats began making the case that should Northam continue his refusal to resign, he ought to appoint state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who is black, to replace Fairfax if he quits or is impeached.