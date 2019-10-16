– A wave of violent attacks and suspected terrorist activity in Burkina Faso has triggered a sudden humanitarian crisis, uprooting hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in what was once one of West Africa's most tranquil nations.

In the space of just three weeks, the number of internally displaced people in Burkina Faso has increased by almost 70% to nearly half a million people, in a nation of 20 million, according to the United Nations refugee agency. About one-third of the country's territory has become engulfed in fighting between armed groups, making the area inaccessible to aid workers, UNICEF officials said.

"The attackers came into our village, they killed my husband and they left. They claimed nothing and left us with orphans," said Mariam Birba, 32, who arrived earlier this month at a roadside camp for internally displaced people, about 12 miles south of the capital, Ouagadougou.

Birba and four other residents from the village of Pissélé, less than 100 miles north of the capital, said that on the evening of Sept. 21, about 40 men wielding Kalashnikov rifles and riding motorbikes came screeching to a halt and opened fire, killing eight people. Survivors said that they didn't know who the attackers were or where they came from, but the attackers warned the villagers that they had 48 hours to leave their homes or face more violence.

Such attacks have turned life upside down in Burkina Faso, which until recently had a reputation for its calm, its bustling art scene and its music culture, a contrast to neighboring countries like Mali and Niger, which have been rocked by terrorism and violence in recent years.

The crisis has overwhelmed the local authorities and international aid workers in the small, landlocked nation, where even in more peaceful times, 45% of the population lived on less than $1.25 per day.

"We looked to escape death. There was no time to take anything. We just left like that," said Kirakoya Adjaratou, 28, another resident of Pissélé.

Ioli Kimyaci, the head of the U.N. refugee agency in Burkina Faso, said that 16,000 people have asked for asylum in neighboring countries since 2018. Some 12,000 of them went to Mali.

"Everything is saturated. The absorption capacity of the host communities has reached its limit," she said.