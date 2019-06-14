Photo originally published June 17, 1984

Vikings great Greg Coleman is used to performing in front of crowds, but this was a little different.

The NFL punter kicked football aside for a day and took on the role of cheerleader to warm up the crowd before the fifth annual parent-child fun run at Lake Nokomis on Father’s Day weekend in 1984.

As the NFL’s first black punter, Coleman played for the Vikings from 1978 to 1987 and was the team’s all-time leader in punts. He was selected to the 40th anniversary team in 2000 along with Alan Page, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Chuck Foreman and more.

Coleman’s purple ties remain strong. He makes appearances on behalf of the team and works as a sideline analyst for Vikings Radio Network.

And in a way, he’s still warming up crowds. Coleman is also an ordained minister and motivational speaker.

Nicole Hvidsten