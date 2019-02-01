Photo originally published in December 2010:

It wasn’t the first time that the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome (better known simply as the Dome) collapsed. That happened a total of four times in the stadium’s 31-year life span. But it was arguably the most dramatic.

After a fierce winter storm dumped 17 inches of snow, three sections of the Teflon-coated fiberglass roof tore, causing the roof to collapse. No one was injured, but the Vikings game against the New York Giants was moved. To another dome. One in Detroit.