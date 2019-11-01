By now we've finally warmed up from trick-or-treating, the costume parties are over and the meticulously carved pumpkins are looking a little rough around the edges. Another Halloween is in the books. Celebrating Halloween is hardly new — its roots date back to the pre-Christian Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated the night of Oct. 31. We've just ramped things up a bit since then, making it the nation's second-largest commercial holiday, according to the National Retail Federation. But before all the candy is gone and we start planning next year's haunted holiday, let's take a look at what Halloween looked like for our readers over the past 50 years. It's our treat.