Vinni Lettieri, who completed a four-year career with the Gophers hockey team on Saturday, has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Rangers.

The 5-10 forward will join the Rangers’ American Hockey League team in Hartford.

Lettieri, 22, was an undrafted free agent, and chose the Rangers over the Chicago Blackhawks.

He played high school hockey at Minnetonka and had a career high 19 goals this season as the Gophers won the Big Ten regular season championship before losing to Penn State in the conference tournament and Notre Dame in the NCAA tourney. Lettieri is the grandson of former Gopher and North Star Lou Nanne and son of ex-Kicks soccer goalie Tino Lettieri.

Hartford has eight games remaining in the AHL season. The Wolf Pack is 22-39-4