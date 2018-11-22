LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 15 points and 13 rebounds as defending national champion Villanova stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 83-56 on Thursday in the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational at Disney World.
Phil Booth also scored 15 points for the Wildcats (3-2), who will play the winner of Memphis-Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Friday.
Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the AP Top 25 after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season's championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman last week.
Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year's championship run.
Canisius (1-3) got 19 points from Isaiah Reese. Takal Molson, who entered averaging 21.3 points, had 10.
The Golden Griffins got to within 63-52 with 4½ minutes left before Villanova pulled away.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.