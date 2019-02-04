HOBART, Wis. — The president of the Village of Hobart has been arrested on a third drunken driving charge in Brown County.
Richard Heidel said in an email to WLUK-TV that he is a recovering alcoholic who had a relapse. Heidel was arrested Friday and taken to the Brown County Jail where he posted $850 bond and was released.
Heidel says he's committed to returning to his recovery program. He has been the village president since 2003.
