CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ramon Vila had 23 points as Chattanooga beat VMI 86-67 on Wednesday night.
Vila made 9 of 10 shots.
Matt Ryan had 17 points for Chattanooga (16-10, 7-6 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 11 points and seven rebounds. Stefan Kenic had 10 points.
Kamdyn Curfman had 13 points for the Keydets (7-19, 2-11). Connor Arnold added 11 points. Travis Evee had 10 points.
Chattanooga plays Furman on the road on Saturday. VMI plays East Tennessee State at home on Saturday.
