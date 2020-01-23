CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ramon Vila had 17 points to lead five Chattanooga players in double figures as the Mocs routed The Citadel 92-69 on Wednesday night. Matt Ryan and David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points apiece for the Mocs. A.J. Caldwell and Stefan Kenic chipped in 11 points each. Jean-Baptiste also had seven rebounds.
Kaiden Rice had 11 points for the Bulldogs (6-12, 0-7 Southern Conference), who have now lost seven games in a row. Eddie Davis III added eight rebounds.
Chattanooga (13-7, 4-3) matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Saturday. The Citadel plays Furman at home on Saturday.
