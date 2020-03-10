Defensive end Stephen Weather- ly became a shining example for younger players and a face of the Vikings' draft-and-develop philosophy, but he is now a pending free agent.

If it were up to Weatherly, the 227th overall pick in the 2016 draft, he would re-sign before next Wednesday. But will the Vikings find the salary cap room for a worthwhile offer?

Weatherly has brought reliability on and off the field to the defensive line. His willingness to handle any assignment continued in Year 4 as he moved to an interior rusher on passing downs. He's an underrated run defender whose 30 stops in the past two seasons weren't far behind Everson Griffen's 37 despite fewer opportunities. He's also led defensive linemen in special teams snaps during two of the past three seasons. Off the field, Weatherly is considered a model teammate and is among the team's most charitable players.

Weatherly was outplayed by Ifeadi Odenigbo during stretches of the regular season and playoffs; Odenigbo was told in his exit interview he's in the coaching staff's plans for a role in 2020. The Vikings also essentially control his rights for two more cheap seasons through $660,000 next fall and as an exclusive-rights free agent in 2021. So if the team re-sign Everson Griffen, as head coach Mike Zimmer said he wants, does a similar role remain for Weatherly? Or do the Vikings clear space for a new wave of talent?

There are many reasons to believe both sides can eventually agree on the details. Weatherly was still third on the team with 30 quarterback pressures last year and provides trusted depth. The projection here is Weatherly stays on a multiyear extension with room created by some high-priced defenders and other free agents being let go.

Podcast: offensive skilled positions

The first in a five-part Access Vikings podcast series previewing free agency was posted Monday — focused on offensive skill positions (other than quarterback). How would a possible Stefon Diggs trade impact the Vikings' free-agent plans at wide receiver? If the Vikings keep Diggs, do they still need another No. 3 receiver? Can the Vikings afford to keep fullback C.J. Ham? What about a Dalvin Cook extension?

