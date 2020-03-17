The Vikings are trading mercurial receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

In return, the Vikings will get a first-round pick in 2020 (22nd overall) along with a fifth rounder and sixth rounder; and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Vikings will send a seventh-rounder in 2021 to the Bills.

An NFL source confirmed details of the trade.

Diggs is signed through 2023, and his $10.9 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed this week.

The Vikings would absorb $9 million of dead money in a Diggs trade, but clear another $4.9 million cap space.

The Vikings already had the 25th overall pick in the first round for the April draft.