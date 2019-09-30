Ready in Reserve

Chase Daniel took over at quarterback on the Bears' first drive after Mitchell Trubisky injured a shoulder. "You really never know when your opportunity is going to come at any position, but we had so many guys step up on such short notice," Daniel said. "I mean, we had some Pro Bowlers out. You know? Your starting quarterback goes down. You have to be ready."

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings LT Reilly Reiff vs. Bears LB Khalil Mack

WHO WON?

Mack had the key play of the game, a strip sack where he soared around Reiff. But Mack moves around a lot, and the Vikings offensive line didn't handle him well.

Mack

PLAY OF THE GAME

SECOND-HALF DEFLATION

The Vikings trailed 10-0 at the start of the third quarter, then Bears LB Khalil Mack (52) got around Vikings LT Reilly Reiff (71) and strip-sacked QB Kirk Cousins (8) as he loaded up for a throw to TE Irv Smith Jr. Nick Williams (97) recovered at the Vikings 16.

THE QUOTE

"You can talk all day, but these guys stepped up and did what they're supposed to do, man."

— Bears LB Khalil Mack