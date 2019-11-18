Week 1
Sept. 8
ATLANTA
W, 28-12
Week 2
Sept. 15
Green Bay
L, 21-16
Week 3
Sept 22
Oakland
W 34-14
Week 4
Sept. 29
Chicago
L 16-6
Week 5
Oct. 6
N.Y. Giants
W, 28-10
Week 6
Oct. 13
PHILLY
W, 38-20
Week 7
Oct. 20
Detroit
W, 42-30
Week 8
Oct. 24
WASHINGTON
W, 19-9
Week 9
Nov. 3
Kansas City
L, 26-23
Week 10
Nov. 10
Dallas
W, 28-24
Week 11
Sunday
DENVER
W, 27-23
Week 12
bye
Week 13
Dec. 2
Seattle
7:15 p.m. ESPN/Ch. 4
Week 14
Dec. 8
DETROIT
noon, Ch. 9
Week 15
Dec. 15
L.A. Chargers
7:20 p.m., Ch. 11
Week 16
Dec. 23
GREEN BAY
7:15 p.m., ESPN/Ch. 4
Week 17
Dec. 29
Chicago
noon, Ch. 9
NEXT OPPONENT: SEATTLE
The Seahawks had a bye this week after a dramatic "Monday Night Football" overtime victory in San Francisco that moved them to 8-2. They sit 1½ games behind the 49ers in the NFC West race.
WEEK 10 result
Seahawks 27, 49ers 24, OT
San Francisco suffered its first loss despite intercepting Russell Wilson in overtime. But the 49ers missed a field-goal attempt, and Seattle's Jason Myers hit a 42-yarder to win it.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Russell Wilson, QB
Wilson is among the top MVP candidates in the NFL. He has a passer rating of 114.9, throwing for 23 touchdowns with only two interceptions. His scrambling sets him apart.
OUTLOOK
The past three Vikings games have come down to the final play, and we don't expect this one to be any different. Outlook: Horns down.