Week 1

Sept. 8

ATLANTA

W, 28-12

Week 2

Sept. 15

Green Bay

L, 21-16

Week 3

Sept 22

Oakland

W 34-14

Week 4

Sept. 29

Chicago

L 16-6

Week 5

Oct. 6

N.Y. Giants

W, 28-10

Week 6

Oct. 13

PHILLY

W, 38-20

Week 7

Oct. 20

Detroit

W, 42-30

Week 8

Oct. 24

WASHINGTON

W, 19-9

Week 9

Nov. 3

Kansas City

L, 26-23

Week 10

Nov. 10

Dallas

W, 28-24

Week 11

Sunday

DENVER

W, 27-23

Week 12

bye

Week 13

Dec. 2

Seattle

7:15 p.m. ESPN/Ch. 4

Week 14

Dec. 8

DETROIT

noon, Ch. 9

Week 15

Dec. 15

L.A. Chargers

7:20 p.m., Ch. 11

Week 16

Dec. 23

GREEN BAY

7:15 p.m., ESPN/Ch. 4

Week 17

Dec. 29

Chicago

noon, Ch. 9

NEXT OPPONENT: SEATTLE

The Seahawks had a bye this week after a dramatic "Monday Night Football" overtime victory in San Francisco that moved them to 8-2. They sit 1½ games behind the 49ers in the NFC West race.

WEEK 10 result

Seahawks 27, 49ers 24, OT

San Francisco suffered its first loss despite intercepting Russell Wilson in overtime. But the 49ers missed a field-goal attempt, and Seattle's Jason Myers hit a 42-yarder to win it.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Russell Wilson, QB

Wilson is among the top MVP candidates in the NFL. He has a passer rating of 114.9, throwing for 23 touchdowns with only two interceptions. His scrambling sets him apart.

OUTLOOK

The past three Vikings games have come down to the final play, and we don't expect this one to be any different. Outlook: Horns down.